Mr. Ralph Lamar Dickerson, 95, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021, at his home in Jackson.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Mar. 5, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

He is survived by his daughter, Leanne Ford. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Clara Dickerson; and his wife of 75 years, Mavis Greer Dickerson.

Memorials may be made to CARA – 960 N. Flag Chapel Road Jackson, MS 39209.

