Patricia Jenkins Price, 72, who loved to be called “Momma” by her children, Glenn and Valerie, and “Mamaw” by her grandchildren, Trey and Caitlyn, departed her loving family on Mar. 6, 2021, at St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham. She raised her children with love and devotion in Cleveland, with her husband, Clovis Price.

Patricia was born on Aug. 29, 1948, at Kosciusko hospital to Herman Henry Jenkins and Letha Thweatt Jenkins. She married Clovis Price on August 5, 1969, and they recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

Patricia became an elementary school teacher after receiving her master’s degree at Delta State University and taught for over 30 years at Cypress Park Elementary school in Cleveland. She was known by her students for her kind and loving spirit.

Patricia grew up in the Methodist Protestant church in Kosciusko. She became a member of the Central Baptist Church in Gardendale when she moved to Fultondale, Alabama.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Jenkins Cemetery. Visitation is at 10 a.m. prior to service at Culpepper Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Clovis Glenn Price; son, Clovis Glenn Price, Jr. (Rhonda); daughter, Valerie Farmer; grandchildren, Timothy (Trey) Farmer III and Caitlyn Farmer; brother, Walter Jenkins (Mary); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Letha Jenkins; brother, Doyle Jenkins (Matha); sister, Dorothy Gerboth (Stan); and sister, Jeraldean Greer (Billy Joe).

