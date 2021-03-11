Patricia Blaine, 71, passed away Mar. 8, 2021, at Baptist-Attala hospital in Kosciusko.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 10, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Doug Flanagan (Jennifer) and Karl Flanagan (Iris); daughter, Lynn Vaughn (David); brother, Dale; sisters, Janice, Linda, Judy, Sabrina, and Terry; grandchildren, Cory, Casey, Robert, Reid, Ethan, Jade, Hunter, Nichole, Courtney and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Kylie, and Brantley.

She was a former certified nursing assistant at Attala Nursing Center in Kosciusko.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. and Emma Fedrick Sanders Blaine; sister, Ramona; son, Gary Joe Ramage; and her children’s father, John Douglas Flanagan.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.