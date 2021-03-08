Marie Bridget Dickens, 61, of Thomastown, MS, passed away on February 28, 2021, in Carthage, MS.

Marie was born in New Jersey to Lawrence and Pauline Larsen on October 5, 1959. She worked as a Material Analyst at Eaton Corporation.

Marie is survived by her husband of 12 years, Gilbert Dickens; her mother, Pauline; her daughter, Tammy Nocks; and her brother, Ference Kiss.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thomastown Cemetery Fund, c/o Anthony Moore, 6480 Hwy 43 S., Kosciusko, MS, 39090

Arrangements are being handled by Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS.