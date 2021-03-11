Kermit Cook, 87, passed away Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021, at his residence in Kosciusko.

Funeral services were Sunday, Mar. 7, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Parkway Cemetery.

Kermit is survived by his two sons, Tim Cook (Sandra) and Mark Cook; granddaughter, Lauren Moore (Destin); and great-grandchildren SaraBeth, Mallory, and Mary Margaret.

He was a retired supervisor for Universal Electric, a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church, and a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean conflict.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Cook; and parents L.Z. and Loree Townsend Cook.

