Jerry M. McQuirter, 88 years of age, passed away on March 19, 2021. He was born January 1, 1933 in Winston County, Mississippi. He moved to Winona, MS, at an early age, later attending Winona High School. He graduated from French Camp Academy after meeting his future wife there and deciding that he could not be away from her. They were inseparable from that point forward.

Jerry married Nancy Black on December 31, 1950. They settled in Kosciusko and raised their four children. They were happily married for 56 years until her death in 2007. They enjoyed travelling and meeting new people. They participated in numerous short-term missions with the NOMADS, as well as the United Methodist Church. Driving to Alaska in their motorhome to see the country was one of the many activities they enjoyed. They made many wonderful memories and enjoyed sharing the details with family and friends when they returned.

Jerry retired from Mississippi Power and Light Company in 1991, following 38 years of faithful service. He really did love everyone there and considered all of them extended family. He still referred to MP&L as ‘the company’, even 30 years after his retirement.

He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Kosciusko, MS. Prior to that, Jerry was a longstanding member of McAdams United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Methodist Men’s Club for many years and really enjoyed their monthly fellowships.

Jerry loved to buy, sell, and trade. He would trade everything from tractors to vehicles to guns. His mother-in-law would jokingly tell Nancy and him that he was going to sell Nancy one day, but nothing could have been further from the truth. He adored his family and loved to spend time with them on their place on the hill and anywhere else his family was.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam McQuirter and Maggie Dempsey McQuirter, wife Nancy Black McQuirter, and brother Lamar.

Survivors include daughters, Christy McKinnon of Kosciusko, MS, and Melissa Hatley of Pearl River, LA; sons, Jerry Lee McQuirter (Sherralyn) of Sallis, MS, and Dan McQuirter (Allison) of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Brian McKinnon (Atara), Jonathan McKinnon, Jason McQuirter (Melanie), Molly McQuirter Rutherford, Grace McQuirter, and Davis McQuirter; great-grandchildren, Courtney McKinnon, Delaney Sinclair, Abby Rutherford, and Gage Rutherford.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, with funeral immediately following at Culpepper Funeral Home. Reverend Gary Glazier will officiate. Interment will follow at Coleman Cemetery in McAdams. Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko, MS, is handling arrangements.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko, MS. They treated him like family, and we are forever grateful for their care and compassion. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Dominic Neuro ICU for the excellent care he received.