Janice B. Kelley, 73, of the Midway Community near Vaiden passed away at Vaiden Community Living Center on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ora Bernice Boone Cauthen, Sarah Cochran, and Elizabeth Boone; and a brother, James W. Boone.

Mrs. Kelley is survived by her daughter, Kristi Halderman of Kosciusko; her son, Gregory F. Kelley (Tammy) of Carmack.

A memorial service for Mrs. Kelley will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 13, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is handling arrangements.