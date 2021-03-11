Jan Layton Kling, 78, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and formerly of Columbus, passed away Feb. 24, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.

Jan was born June 23, 1942, in Kosciusko, to the late Charles Edward Kling II, and the late Iris Lowe Kling. He graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1960. He received a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and moved to Columbus afterwards. He was district manager for the Boy Scouts of America for several years before becoming a financial planner until his retirement.

For several years, Jan was a member and officer of Sertoma Civic Club and the Columbus Exchange Club, a Columbus school board member and president, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He never met a stranger, and he was so loved by many.

In addition to his parents, Jan is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edward Kling III.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kling, of Spring Hill; daughter, Kristen Shumaker and her husband, Garret, of Madison; son, Parker Kling and his wife, Tiffany, of Nashville; son, Cliff Kling and his wife Heather of Miami; seven grandchildren, Layton Shumaker, Charlotte Shumaker, Benjamin Shumaker, and Oliver Shumaker of Madison, Brooks Kling of Nashville, and Ainsley Kling and Alise Kling of Miami; sister, Iris Anne Gregory and her husband James of Brandon; and twin brother, Jon Kling and his wife Marion of Destin, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 17, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus.