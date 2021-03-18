Fay Ables, 86, of Sallis, MS, passed away on March 17, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Funeral Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Sallis Baptist Church with burial to follow at Dickerson Cemetery. Visitation is at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Sallis Baptist Church.

Fay is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Ables; sons, Eddie Ables, Jerry Ables Jr. (Laurie), Robert Ables (Laura), Michael Ables (Sonya), Richard Ables (Monique), Trey Elliott (Robbie); daughters, Fay Bishop (Barry) and Melanie Bishop (Cliff); daughter-in-law ,Cynthia Elliott; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Fay resided in West Memphis for 22 years before moving to Phenix City, AL, for the last 32 years, where she became a member at Smith Station Baptist Church and worked in retail advertising for newspapers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Chambers and Sally Taylor Vanatta; twin brother, Ray; brothers, Howard and Vernon Jr.; sisters, Jewel and Frances; and two sons, Lloyd and Skeets.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.