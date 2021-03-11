A timber man and lifelong resident of Holmes County, David Green passed away on Mar. 5, 2021.

He was born on July 6, 1942, and graduated from Durant High School in 1960. David was later employed with International Paper from 1967-1978 and eventually founded Green Timber Company in Durant. He also served as President of the Attala County Forestry Association. He served as a member and deacon of Mt. Vernon and First Baptist Church of Durant.

In January of 1968, David married his loving and devoted wife, Patty Green. He loved enjoying all his family, cruising timber, traveling, and riding his side-by-side.

David is survived by his wife and three children, Tracy Harthcock (Mitchell), Misty Sawyer (Bobby), and Steven Green (Monica). He has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Mae C Strickland, Jean Bowen (Jim Bowen), and many nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers were Kade Dickerson, Blake Harthcock, Kasey Ingold, Michael McCafferty, Dillon Myrick, and Dwight Myrick.

Honorary pallbearers were Cody McCrory, Richard McCrory, Billy Irby, Russell Fletcher, and the men of FBC of Durant.

Services were Sunday from First Baptist Church in Durant with burial in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.

Southern Funeral Home is handling arrangements.