Mr. Danny Taylor, 51, of Kosciusko, passed away April 3, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at French Camp Cemetery. Rev. Tony Black will officiate.

Danny is survived by his mother, Thelma Taylor of Kosciusko; and son, Colby (Alex) Taylor of Sallis. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ralph Taylor.

Danny worked on a towboat for many years.

