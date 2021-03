Mr. Charles Green, 94, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 7, at McCurtain’s Creek Cemetery in Ackerman.

Survivors include his daughter, Penny Logan and husband, Stephen of The Woodlands, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys K. Green.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.

