Mrs. Carla Godfrey Pope, 58, of McAdams, passed away March 25, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services were Saturday, March 27, at Coleman Cemetery. Rev. James Young officiated.

Carla was a cosmetologist for almost 35 years. She owned The Hairport for the last few years. She was a member of McAdams Baptist Church, where she served as the church clerk.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Pope of McAdams; parents, Noel and Ann Godfrey of McAdams; sons, David (Tammy) Pope of Newport, Bryce Pope of McAdams; daughters, Mandy (Allen) Pope Burchfield of McAdams, Carlee Ann Pope of McAdams; brothers, James Mark (Kim) Godfrey of Natchez, Drew (Manell) Godfrey of Madison; sister, Connie (Ed) Granger of McAdams; grandchildren, Tiffany Pope, Gavin Lepard, Farron Pope, Mavis Elaine Massey; great granddaughter, Abbie Pope; host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers were Allen Burchfield, Wayne Downs, Randy Jones, Johnny Jones, Curtis Pope, and Ed Granger. Honorary pallbearers were Shauna Rone, Jennifer Kemp, Ellen Sheedy, David Pope, Tommy Malone and James Pickle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MS Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Dr., Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.