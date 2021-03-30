Carla was born in McKinney, Texas on November 22, 1959, to Carl and Marie Coleman. Carla lost her battle with Squamous Cell Carcinoma (oral) Cancer on March 18, 2021, at 1:35 a.m. at MD Anderson hospital in Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Danny and James Coleman; sister, Brenda McGivney; and son Benjamin Russell.

Carla was survived by her children, Josh Land of Pennington, TX, Misty Land of Pennington, TX, Prentice Land of Grenada, MS, Danny Russell of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Kirsten Land, Carl Land, Benjamin Land, Elaina Bassett, and Raegan Russell.

Carla was a larger-than-life and loving person who was known as Mama Carla to those who grew up with her children and The Cake Lady to those who worked with her on her construction jobs where she could work circles around anyone there. This was Carla’s second round with cancer. She battled breast cancer in 2008 with a strength anyone would admire. Carla will always be remembered for her strength, courage, and love for her family and those she held dear.

Currently there are no arrangements made. Once arrangements are made the family will send an announcement for a memorial service.