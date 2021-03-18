Carl Allen, 75, of Kosciusko, passed away at Rankin Hospital on March 17, 2021.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Brister Cemetery in West, MS.

No visitation is planned.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Allen of Kosciusko; and sisters, Stella Pettigrew of Columbus, OH, and Joan Mullens of Opilika, AL.

Mr. Carl served in the Air Force and Army and later worked as a material handler at Durant Sportswear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Madie Milam Allen.

