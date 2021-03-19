Mrs. Bonnie Bennett Boswell, 94, of Kosciusko, passed away March 24, 2021, at the Atwood Personal Care Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel; burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Rev. Barry Corbett and Rev. Gary Glazier will officiate.

Mrs. Boswell is survived by her son, Johnny (Maureen) Boswell of Kosciusko; daughter, Jan (James) Nunn of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Jimmy Nunn, Jonathan Nunn, Anna Pickle and Melissa Townsend; great-grandchildren, Justin Nunn, Anna Caroline Pickle, Carter Nunn, Macey Steed, Robert Pickle, Jacob Nunn, Baylee Nunn, Maggie Steed, Molly Steed and Ander Townsend.

She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Mims Boswell, Jr.; and parents, Dee Olen Bennett and Ethlyn Shumaker Bennett.

She was lovingly known as “Nannie” by her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.