Bernice Helton, 98, of Kosciusko, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Jerusalem Cemetery in Kosciusko. No visitation is planned.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Lettye Carter (Pat) and Susan Gowan (Richard); grandchildren, April Love, Jim Love, and Suzanne Davis; and great-grandchildren, Joel Love, John Robert Davis, Jackson Davis, and Ellis Wise.

She was a former retail clerk for Leonard’s Department and Pickle’s Drug Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Florence Sills Maddox; sister, Bobbie Beach; grandson, Mark Gowan; and Pellon Maddox.

Pallbearers will be John Robert Davis, Robert Davis, Donnie Maddox, Gene Maddox, Richard Maddox, Joel Love, Butch Pinkard, and George Edward Pinkard.

