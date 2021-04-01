Mrs. Annie Sue Ivy Gilbert, daughter of Hamilton and Mildred Pauline Jennings Ivy, passed away March 30, 2021, in Missouri City, TX. She was a member of McCool Baptist Church.

In 2005, after retiring from Region IV Educational Services Center in Houston, TX, she returned to the town of her birth. She is survived by two sons, CSM Eddie Gilbert, US Army retired, of Belton, TX, and Benny Gilbert of Missouri City, TX; a daughter, Mrs. Kevin Rieth of New Orleans; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Gilbert received her BA in Psychology from Louisiana State University in New Orleans and her MA in Social Studies from the University of Chicago. She was a life member of America Mensa and The Order of First Families of MS 1677—1817. She was a member of the Samuel Hammond Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, MSSDAR Cameo Society, United Daughters of the Confederacy Attala County 2592, and Southern Dames of America.

Viewing will be Friday, April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Services will be Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at McCool cemetery. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.