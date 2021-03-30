Anna Lewis Otts, 50, our precious wife, daughter, mom, sister, and friend went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Anna was born on July 13, 1970, in Cleveland, MS, and was the oldest child of George E. Lewis, and Betts F. Lewis.

She was a member of North Metro First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA. Anna attended church throughout her childhood and at the age of 16 she gave her life to the Lord.

Anna met Kelly, the love of her life, after high school and they were married in 1992. The Lord blessed them with three wonderful children, Lindsey, Abby, and Tyler. Next to her relationship with Christ, her family was the most important thing, and she dedicated her life to homeschooling her children and providing a loving Christian home as they grew up.

Anna was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Lewis; her grandparents, George F. Fondren, Sr., Yvonne Fondren, George Lewis, Sr., and Kate Lewis.

Surviving Anna are her husband of 28 years, Kelly; her children, Lindsey Otts, Abby Otts, Tyler Otts, and Jordan Vining. She also leaves her dad, George Lewis, Jr.; her mom, Betts Lewis; her brother, Trey Lewis (Joanna); her niece, Hannah Lewis; her nephew, Evan Lewis; and many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at North Metro First Baptist Churchin Lawrenceville, GA 30043. The service was officiated by Anna's pastor, Dr. Frank Cox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Metro First Baptist Church or the American Heart Association in her memory.

Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA is in charge of the services.