The Kosciusko municipal primary election was held Tuesday, Apr. 6. Although only Democratic races have multiple candidates running in several wards, voters of all parties were permitted to vote in the primary.

All four wards voted in the Alderman-At-Large race, choosing between Democrats Earl Price and Randy Fuller to represent the party in the June 8 general election. Earl Price, who garnered 358 of the 648 votes cast, will face off against Independent Frankie Thorpe in the general election.

Ward 2 was the most contested race, with three candidates vying to represent the Democratic party in the general election — Cheryl Bayne, incumbent Henry Daniel, and Shelby Kuhn. The three-way nature of the race, which split the vote, led to the need for a runoff on April 27 between Daniel and Kuhn. The winner will face Independent Tim Cook in the general election.

In Wards Three and Four, there was only one Democrat running in each race, though voters had the option to write in a candidate. Antonio Riley won Ward Three and incumbent Jeffery Woods won in Ward 4. In the general election, Riley will face off against incumbent Independent Robert Ellis, and incumbent Democrat Woods will be challenged by Republican Brad Stanley.