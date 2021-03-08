The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted last week to purchase the building at 207 N. Madison St. — to the left of The Strand. The cost is $95,000.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the additional square footage will be used to construct bathrooms, offices and other facilities that will enhance the conference center/museum plan for the former theater next door.

In the preliminary concept sketch at right, the blue highlighted area is the newly acquired property. City attorney Jason White and building owner John Shaw are finalizing the sale agreement.

The city is pursuing redevelopment of The Strand after the state legislature reallocated $1 million originally intended for the construction of a Native American museum at the former Leonard’s Department store site on the square. The city requested the funding transfer after that building collapsed.

The Star-Herald, which has been housed at 207 N. Madison St. for more than 20 years, is preparing to move to another court square location. Stay tuned for details.