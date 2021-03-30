Beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. — and for three consecutive nights — the First United Methodist Church will present the passion play, “His Last Days.”

This year’s presentation marks the return of the annual performance of the one-hour drama, which is staged on the grounds of the church, following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play was written by the late Rev. Charles Wiggers, a former pastor of the church, with the characters dressed in authentic Biblical costumes, depicting the events of the last days leading to Christ’s crucifixion and ascension. Many of the actors are members of the First United Methodist Church who have participated for multiple years, as well as others from throughout the community.

The drama will begin at the front of the church on East Washington Street. Participants may bring lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on the ground as the scenes progress to the final portion, which takes place on North Natchez Street. The audience is given several minutes to move to be able to witness the second portion of the play.

There is no charge for admission and a free nursery is provided. No reservations are necessary.

Rebecca Doty, who has been involved with the play for many years, said working with make-up and props has given her a deep understanding of the human side of the production.

The play, as a mission of First Methodist, has had an impact on many lives during the years. Paula Kerr, a former resident of Kosciusko, said she attends the play each year with her children because she thinks it is important for them to “see” and “feel” His last days.

“The passion play is the most unifying ministry that Kosciusko First United Methods Church has ever undertaken,” said Alice Dykes Jordan, a former resident who was involved with the presentation for many years.