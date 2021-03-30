Cody McElwain served as the Drum Major for the Big Red Band Program all four years of his high school experience from 2002-2006.

After graduating from Kosciusko High School, he attended Mississippi State University where he studied Music Education with an emphasis on saxophone.

At MSU, he participated in the Famous Maroon Band as a section leader, Saxophone Ensemble, Concert Choir, and Chamber Singers. After completing his Bachelor’s degree, McElwain received his Master’s in Music from the University of Mississippi where he served as a graduate assistant for The Pride of the South Marching Band.

While at Ole Miss, he performed in the Ole Miss Wind Ensemble as the principal baritone saxophone player.

In 2012 McElwain relocated to Vicksburg to teach band for Vicksburg High School in the Vicksburg Warren School District. During his seven years at VHS, McElwain consistently received superior ratings with his bands and developed the Vicksburg Color Guard into an all-superior and competitive program.

Throughout the calendar year, he works with band programs across the state of Mississippi as a color guard and design consultant and choreographer. McElwain currently works for Warren Central High School in Vicksburg, as the head middle school band director and color guard instructor.