Steven Culpepper (2008-2010): Mr. Steven Culpepper served as the Drum Major for the Big Red Band for the 2008 and 2009 fall marching seasons. After graduating from Kosciusko High School in 2010, Culpepper went on to pursue a degree in Music Education with a focus on Percussion. He attended both Holmes Community College and Mississippi State University.

Upon college graduation, Culpepper returned to Kosciusko as a band director. From 2015-2017, he served as Junior High Head Director for Kosciusko Junior High School. From 2017-2019 Culpepper served as Head Band Director for the Kosciusko Band Program.

While teaching at Kosciusko, he helped lead the band to two Mississippi Bandmasters Association State Championships in 2016 and 2018. Mr. Culpepper also wrote for and directed several color guards while at Kosciusko. Both his color guards and bands consistently earned superior ratings. In fall 2019, Mr. Culpepper began teaching at Olde Towne Middle School in Ridgeland. There he directs the middle school band program and serves as a color guard director for the Ridgeland High School Marching Band. Mr. Culpepper is thankful for the opportunities that music education has provided in his life.