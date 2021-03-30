The Kosciusko Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding an auto burglary which occurred on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Exxon on Highway 12.

A purse was taken during the burglary.

A black male and black female used a credit card that was inside the purse at Kangaroo Crossing and Wal-Mart, shortly after.

They were traveling in a red Chevrolet extended cab pick-up; no tag number available.

If you have any information on the identity of the two suspects, please contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.