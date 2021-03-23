The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary.

In January, unemployment rates were lower in 33 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 17 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 20 states, decreased in 2 states, and was essentially unchanged in 28 states and the District.

Mississippi's unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in January, 2021 -- down a full percentage point from October's 2020 rate of 7.4 percent.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of February 2021) is at 6.3 percent, with 80,977 reported unemployed individuals.

Mississippi's rate a year ago, February 2020, was 5.8 percent with 74,282 unemployed individuals.

Mississippi now also holds 1,885 fewer individuals in the total labor force than this point a year ago.

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 6.2 percent.

The full report can be read by clicking here.