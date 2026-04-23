In reversing the Madison County Circuit Court, justices found that the former Governor had sufficiently stated a claim for defamation against the online media outlet.

The Mississippi Supreme Court revived former Governor Phil Bryant’s defamation lawsuit against Mississippi Today on Thursday. Justices said Bryant’s amended complaint in the lawsuits includes sufficient allegations of actual malice to move forward.

The decision reverses a lower court ruling that dismissed Bryant’s claims. The justices said Bryant pleaded enough facts, if proven, to meet the high bar required for public officials in defamation cases.

Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quinn, heralded the Court’s decision in a statement to Magnolia Tribune:

“Governor Bryant did not steal or misspend $77 million in welfare funds. When Mississippi Today’s leadership said otherwise, they lied and gambled that they would not be exposed. That was a miscalculation. “The Court’s unanimous decision follows the clear letter of the law. This case will not be tried in Mississippi Today’s friendly echo chamber of like-minded liberals, nor will it be tried on the New York Times editorial page. It will be tried before a jury in Madison County.”

Lee Crain, an attorney representing Mississippi Today, provided this statement to Magnolia Tribune:

“We are disappointed with the Supreme Court’s ruling today, which focused on procedures in the trial court and made no determination one way or the other about the validity of the former governor’s claims. The Mississippi Today Pulitzer Prize winning coverage at the heart of this case is the very best of American journalism, and we look forward to vindicating that reporting once the case returns to the trial court.”

Bryant sued Mississippi Today and several staff members in 2023 following statements made in writing and verbally that accused the former governor of embezzlement and framed his role in the TANF scandal as steering $77 million in government funds to family and friends. Bryant asserts these statements are false, that they were made knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth, and that the defendants were apprised of their falsehood and refused to make adequate corrections.

A Madison County judge dismissed the case in 2025. That court found Bryant had not plausibly alleged actual malice under the standard set in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan.

The Supreme Court disagreed, at least at this stage.

The justices pointed to several passages in Bryant’s amended complaint. They said those allegations, taken as true, are enough to proceed.

The Court highlighted the alleged false statements of Mississippi Today’s CEO Mary Margaret White, then-Editor-in-Chief Adam Ganucheau and Reporter Anna Wolfe.

Bryant say the trio pushed the most damaging interpretation of evidence while ignoring innocent explanations. He claims they relied on unreliable sources and overlooked information that cut against their narrative.

The Supreme Court stressed the limited role of courts at this stage. Judges must accept the allegations as true and decide only whether they are plausible. The court did not rule on whether Bryant will ultimately prevail.

The ruling sends the case back to the trial court. It will now move into discovery. Bryant can seek internal communications and other records as he tries to prove actual malice.

Mississippi Today has defended its reporting and related statements. The outlet has argued the lawsuit threatens press freedom and investigative journalism.

Editor’s Note: The statement from Mississippi Today’s attorney was received and added after the original article was published.

-- Article credit to Russ Latino for the Magnolia Tribune --