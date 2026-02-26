From press and staff reports

Nearly 1,400 students are on the fall 2025 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. Recent graduates include:

Alexander Arnold, of Kosciusko, MS. Arnold received the Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Education.

Lillian Dean, of Kosciusko, MS. Dean received the Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Derrick Huffman, of Kosciusko, MS. Huffman received the Bachelor of University Studies from MSU's College of Professional and Continuing Studies.

Timothy Hutchinson, of Kosciusko, MS. Hutchinson received the Master of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.

Melissa Jones, of Kosciusko, MS. Jones received the Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.

Tammy Jones, of Kosciusko, MS. Jones received the Master of Science from MSU's College of Education.

William Jones, of Kosciusko, MS. Jones received the Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.

Anna Kuhn, of Kosciusko, MS. Kuhn received the Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.

Arden Reynolds, of Kosciusko, MS. Reynolds received the Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.

Richard Whigham, of Kosciusko, MS. Whigham received the Bachelor of Arts from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum congratulated graduates as the December ceremony's keynote speaker, emphasizing the world-class education they received and the core MSU values it reflects-integrity, hard work and respect for others.

"I want you to be known as the person who people can always trust and count on because of your impeccable integrity; I want you to be known as the person who always excels and does their very best because of your strong work ethic; and I want you to be known as being the person other people enjoy being around because you're nice, kind, thoughtful and considerate of others," he said. "You're about to receive a diploma that says 'Mississippi State' on it. People will see that name and know you are part of a wonderful family. That's why your diploma is so valued-because of who we are."

Delta State University Fall 2025 Dean's List

Each semester, undergraduate students who have earned at least 12 credits and a grade point average of 3.50-3.79 are recognized on the Dean's List.

The following students from your area are Dean's List scholars:

Makayla Bailey of Kosciusko (39090)

Cameron Weatherby of Sallis (39160)

About Delta State University: Delta State University is a four-year public institution whose nearly 2,800 students come from most U.S. states and more than 45 countries. Acknowledging its beginning as a teacher's college, the University sustains excellence in teacher education while continuing to expand offerings in traditional as well as unique fields of study. Programs such as those available through the Delta Music Institute, the Commercial Aviation Department, and the Center for Interdisciplinary Geospatial Information highlight the University's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the students it serves with world-leading, industry-acclaimed programs. Situated in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Delta State offers top-notch academic programs in business, arts, sciences, nursing, education, and more. DSU Athletics has won 14 national championships, 70 conference championships, and 37 regional titles.