A House bill aimed at increasing public school accountability in Mississippi awaits consideration in the Senate.

House Bill 1234, authored by Republican Rep. Zachary Grady of D’Iberville, would require public schools to publish data in a dashboard on the Mississippi Department of Education’s website.

Some of the required data would include monthly revenue and sources, vendor contracts, truancy and absenteeism rates, number of long-term substitute teachers and student-to-teacher ratios. Schools already regularly provide much of this information to the state education agency.

The bill to ramp up oversight of public schools comes as some lawmakers say they’re unwilling to impose extra accountability measures for private schools, even if they were to receive state money through school choice programs.

Proponents of the bill say that Mississippi public schools, in light of recent district takeovers and missing financial audits, need more oversight. But House Bill 1234 has drawn criticism from public school advocates, including Nancy Loome, leader of The Parents’ Campaign. She said the bill is especially egregious given House leaders’ stance opposing accountability measures for private schools and state leaders’ scrutiny of school administrative costs.

“This will be a big administrative cost,” she said.

Under the proposed bill, districts would have to publish this information in the dashboard by September 30, 2026.

Districts that fail to report the data timely could have state funding withheld, according to the bill.

House Bill 1234 has been referred to the Senate Education Committee, the same committee that killed a similar bill last year.

