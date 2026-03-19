From press reports

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board is hosting its annual Easter Coloring Contest now through Saturday, April 4. The contest is open to Mississippi school children ages 4 to 9 years old. One winner will be chosen from each age group and will receive a $50 gift card. One entry is allowed per child.

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board reserves the right to post any entry and use it for promotional purposes. All entries become the property of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and will not be returned. Entry forms are available for download at https://agnet.mdac.ms.gov/agManage/uploads/3342.pdf.

Information and Rules:

The age groups are as follows: 4-5 years old; 6-7 years old; and 8-9 years old.

Children may prepare their entry during the annual Easter at the Ag Museum event between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Learning Center, on Saturday, April 4, or drop their submission off at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum.

All coloring sheet entries must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2026, to the Learning Center located on the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum grounds.

Submissions must include the child’s name with their age and the parent’s name, phone number and email address. Incomplete forms will not be eligible for prize selection.

Coloring sheets will be judged at the end of the contest. The winners will be contacted by phone or email no later than April 30 by 5:00 p.m. and prizes will be awarded.

For more information about the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, contact Katie Sansing at (601) 359-1140 or email msegg@mdac.ms.gov.