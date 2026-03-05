From press and staff reports

Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) proudly hosted a regional SkillsUSA competition Feb. 17, welcoming 131 high school competitors from 12 schools across the region. SkillsUSA is a partnership of career-technical students, teachers and industry leaders working together to ensure America’s workforce is skilled and prepared for future demands.

Participating schools included Canton Career Center; Choctaw County Career and Technical Center; Cleveland Career Development and Technology Center; Greenville Technical Center; Grenada Career and Technical Center; Holmes County Career and Technical Center; Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center; Lee County School District Career and Technical Center; Northside High School; Thomas C. Randle Career and Technical Center; Winona Career and Technical Center; and Yazoo City Career and Technical Center.

The competition featured a wide range of skill categories, including automotive service technology, cabinetmaking, carpentry, electrical construction wiring, extemporaneous speaking, job interview, job skill demonstration A, job skill demonstration open, masonry, prepared speech, promotional bulletin board, quiz bowl, related technical math, teamwork, welding and welding fabrication.

Allison Folk, dean of career-technical and adult education, emphasized the significance of the event.

“As part of Career-Technical Education Month in February, hosting the high school SkillsUSA competition showcases the very best of CTE as students apply what they are learning, challenge themselves and gain confidence in their abilities,” Folk said. “We are proud to spotlight the talent of these students and the meaningful career pathways available through Career-Technical Education.”

Recognized as America’s proud champion of the skilled trades, SkillsUSA views competitions like this as a crucial step in developing the future workforce. The student-led partnership is dedicated to building a strong pipeline of career-ready graduates from day one.

The success of the SkillsUSA competition at MDCC reflects the college’s ongoing commitment to high-quality education and hands-on training that prepares students for in-demand careers. As Career and Technical Education Month continues, MDCC remains steadfast in its mission to support and inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.