From press and staff reports

Health Science I & II Students at the Kosciusko-Attala CTC spent the day with Dr. Ty McGee.

Ty is a graduate of Kosciusko High School and is currently completing his Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at UMMC.

He talked to the students about the field or Orthopaedic Surgery and led in hands on activities that helped the students experience a glimpse of things that an Orthopaedic Surgeon might do on a daily basis. The students enjoyed the presentation and we certainly appreciate Dr. McGee for taking time out to return home and “Give Back” to students striving to become future healthcare providers