McArthur Sharkey, 79, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bankheak Cemetery in Isola. Interment will be held at Bankhead Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Crain and Dotson Funeral Home.