From press and staff reports

The McAdams Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs opened the 2026 season this week with the start of district competition in 1A Region 6.

Softball

McAdams softball began its season Tuesday, March 3, hosting Nanih Waiya in a district contest scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs continue district action Thursday, March 5, traveling to Noxapater for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

McAdams will return home March 19 to face Leake County at 4:30 p.m., followed by a non-district matchup against Holmes County Central on March 23 at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs travel to Ethel on March 24 for a 5 p.m. district game and will visit Nanih Waiya on March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

McAdams hosts Noxapater on March 31 at 4:30 p.m., then travels to Sebastopol for a district doubleheader on April 2 at 4 and 6 p.m.

Additional district games include at Leake County on April 7 at 6 p.m., home against Ethel on April 9 at 4:30 p.m., and at Holmes County Central on April 13 at 5 p.m.