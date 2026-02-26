By Laurence Hilliard

McAdams finished fourth at the 1A South State girls powerlifting meet and three girls qualified for the state meet by placing in the top three for their weight classes. The Lady Bulldog finished behind Nanih Waiya, Noxapater and Lumberton.

Aleeciva Covington was second in the 242-weight class, Malaysia Roby third at 132 and Maliyah Harris third at 198.

Boys South State will be Saturday at Enterprise-Lincoln High School in Brookhaven. McAdams will have four lifters.

State meets at the Mississippi Coliseum are March 27 for girls and March 28 for boys.