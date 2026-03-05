By Laurence Hilliard
When you are one of the smallest MHSAA schools numbers can be a problem, as is true for McAdams baseball. The Bulldogs kicked off the season this week with a 10-man roster.
“It’s very difficult,” said coach Terry Allen. “You can’t practice live action.”
The season began Tuesday at Leake Central. The teams will have a rematch at McAdams Friday.
The Bulldogs’ 10 game schedule includes home-and-home with the other five teams in 5-1A – Ethel, Leake Central, Louisville, Nanih Waiya and Noxapater.
As the season commences, the lineup shapes up as:
1B – Junior James Granderson
2B – Senior David Harmon or 8th grader Bradshaw Stokes
SS – Senior Roshune Harvey Webb when he is not pitching
3B –Senior Jayden Harmon
LF – Sophomore Darius Winters
CF – Junior Jamarius Michell
RF – Freshman Broderick Stokes
C – Junior Lucas Hornesbuger
P – Junior Frederick Wilder
Allen is hoping to get another one or two players.
He said defense should be the team’s greatest strength. The biggest concern is pitching with only Wider and Harvey.
“We feel confident that we can compete,” Allen said. “I just want us to be fundamentally sound.”