By Laurence Hilliard

When you are one of the smallest MHSAA schools numbers can be a problem, as is true for McAdams baseball. The Bulldogs kicked off the season this week with a 10-man roster.

“It’s very difficult,” said coach Terry Allen. “You can’t practice live action.”

The season began Tuesday at Leake Central. The teams will have a rematch at McAdams Friday.

The Bulldogs’ 10 game schedule includes home-and-home with the other five teams in 5-1A – Ethel, Leake Central, Louisville, Nanih Waiya and Noxapater.

As the season commences, the lineup shapes up as:

1B – Junior James Granderson

2B – Senior David Harmon or 8th grader Bradshaw Stokes

SS – Senior Roshune Harvey Webb when he is not pitching

3B –Senior Jayden Harmon

LF – Sophomore Darius Winters

CF – Junior Jamarius Michell

RF – Freshman Broderick Stokes

C – Junior Lucas Hornesbuger

P – Junior Frederick Wilder

Allen is hoping to get another one or two players.

He said defense should be the team’s greatest strength. The biggest concern is pitching with only Wider and Harvey.

“We feel confident that we can compete,” Allen said. “I just want us to be fundamentally sound.”