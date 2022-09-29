Mavis Myrtle McCrory, 82, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at The Martha Coker Green House Homes. A homemaker, she was a member of Tinsley Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons Jimmy (Virginia) Thrasher of Bentonia, Carl (Carol) Thrasher of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Robert (Jeannine) Noblin of Burton, Texas, and Perry Noblin of Yazoo City, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters; Mary Jo Edmonds of Tinsley and Darlene Crimm of Forest, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sons Willis Thrasher and Billy Noblin.

Services were held Thursday, Sept. 22 at Stricklin King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 9 until the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Glen Warrington officiated. Internment was held in Reformation Cemetery in Carthage at 2 p.m.