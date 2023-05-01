Funeral services for Mary Ryn "Rynnie" Davidson Sanders of Winona, formerly of Kosciusko, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 at First Baptist Church in Winona, with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Cullen Bowman, Ben Bowman, Caelan Sanders, Johnny Davidson, Sheaford Davidson, and John David Wilkerson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mary Ryn "Rynnie" Davidson Sanders, 83, passed away at her residence in Winona on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born to John Cullen and Hesta Ingles Davidson on May 23, 1939. She was a former educator and retired co-owner and operator of Davidson's Marble and Granite. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Winona.

Rynnie is survived by her husband, Warren Perry Sanders of Winona; daughter, Amy Ryn Bowman (Dan) of Winona; son, Brian Perry Sanders (Stacey) of Canton; sister, Betty Sue Wilkerson of Canton; brother, John Cullen Davidson, Jr. "Skipper" (Debbie) of Canton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Helen "Dottie" Varitz.

