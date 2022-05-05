A fight that broke out on 777 West Jefferson Street on the evening of Saturday, May 7, later resulted in a man being taken into custody for felony breaking and entering.

Ashley McKee was involved in a physical altercation on West Jefferson Street where he received injury to his face. Officers were dispatched to the area and diffused the scene. Neither party involved in the fight wished to file charges against the other, and McKee refused to receive medical treatment at the scene, so he was released. Shortly later, officers were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala, where McKee was involved in another disturbance.

Wray said he was disturbing the peace of nursing staff with inappropriate conduct.

“But due to the severity of his injuries, we felt that he needed medical attention,” said Wray. “So, he was not arrested. He was issued a citation and given a summons to appear in court.”

Later that night, an officer observed McKee walking on foot, unbeknownst to McKee. McKee approached United Medical at 156 Parkway Plaza and proceeded to throw a rock through the front glass door. The glass shattered, and McKee entered the business. Officers approached McKee and attempted to arrest him, but McKee resisted arrest.

“He was non-compliant and would not comply with the orders given,” said Wray.

Officers tasered McKee and placed him into custody. McKee was subsequently charged with felony breaking and entering and was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.