In Mississippi

1. National Guard conducting Sentry South exercises until March 6

Mississippi residents could see military activity in the skies over the next two weeks.

The Air National Guard announced Thursday that it is hosting the Sentry South 26-2 exercise from February 20 to March 6. The exercises are planned to take place at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, and other locations across the state.

According to the release, approximately 1,100 service members from active duty, National Guard, and reserve components of the U.S. military will participate in this premier training exercise.

Residents near training locations may notice an increase in aircraft, low flying helicopters, and noise during the exercise.

2. Ingalls, unions send collective bargaining agreement to a vote

WLOX reports that “a collective bargaining agreement between the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC) and Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding” will go to a vote on February 24.

“The council represents about 6,000 employees at Ingalls, advocating for an increase in wages and benefits,” WLOX reported. “These discussions mark the first time in more than 18 years that PMTC and Ingalls have engaged in full negotiations. During the past 18 years, the two sides only negotiated contract extensions.” WLOX went on to report, “The offer includes a raise in base pay in addition to annual raises until 2030. Certain job classifications would also receive special pay raises. Second- and third-shift premiums would also increase. In addition to the pay raises, the offer would ensure minimal increases to healthcare premiums.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S. readies possible strike on Iran

According to the Washington Post, “The Trump administration appears ready to launch an extended military assault on Iran, current and former U.S. officials said, as the Pentagon amasses an immense strike force in the Middle East despite the risks of U.S. combat fatalities and American ensnarement in an extended war.”

“The arsenal, under assembly for weeks, is awaiting the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships, officials familiar with the matter said, after military leaders last week extended their deployment and ordered the ships to the region from the Caribbean Sea,” WP reported. “The vessels were approaching the Strait of Gibraltar on Thursday, making an attack possible within days, said these people, who, like others in this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military planning.” WP continued, “The administration wants it known, officials said, that they are building combat power in the region. The president also has publicly raised the possibility of toppling Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a longtime U.S. adversary, suggesting last week that it would be ‘the best thing that could happen,’ if Iran ends up with new leaders.”

2. Trump calls on War Department, other agencies to release alien files

Former President Barack Obama made headlines recently saying aliens “are real.” When asked about the comments, current President Donald Trump said that said Obama shared “classified information.”

Now, on Thursday evening, Trump posted on social media that he is directing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and other federal agencies “to begin the process of identifying and releasing” government files related to alien life, UAP and UFOs.

Trump said he wants “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters” released.

Sports

1. Big 3 set for Week 2 weekend series

The No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs will put their 5-0 record on the line in a three-game series against Delaware this weekend in Starkville. The series with the Fightin’ Blue Hens starts on Friday at 4 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Sunday’s finale gets underway at 11 a.m. with all three games streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 20 Southern Miss is in Texas at the Round Rock Classic with games set against national powers Purdue, Oregon State and Baylor. The Golden Eagles play the Boilermakers Friday at 2 p.m. to start the event. Southern Miss then plays Oregon State at 5 p.m., Saturday, before finishing the three-day tournament with a 3 p.m. Sunday contest against Baylor.

Ole Miss looks to stay undefeated this weekend as they welcome Missouri State (3-1) to Oxford for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday is set for 4 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and the finale on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Games will air on SEC Network+.

2. Hubbard wins 2026 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard has been recognized for his exceptional leadership, character and commitment to community service as the 2026 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup announced Thursday.

The Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Award honors student-athletes who embody the values of legendary coach John Wooden, emphasizing integrity, teamwork, academic excellence, and servant leadership both on and off the court.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Josh on being named the 2026 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Award winner,” State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said. “This recognition reflects the impact he has made through his leadership, academic dedication, and engagement beyond the court. To be honored in the name of Coach John Wooden speaks to Josh’s character and the way he represents Mississippi State every day. We are proud of all he accomplishes and grateful for the example he sets for our student-athletes and community.”

3. NCAA attorneys on hot seat in Mississippi court

Judge Robert Whitwell has ordered the attorneys representing the NCAA in the case involving Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to show cause as to why they left his courtroom prior to the ruling being handed down last week.

Whitwell said the NCAA attorneys’ departure was made without obtaining his court’s permission and approval.

Markets & Business

1. Traders await latest GDP report, SCOTUS tariff ruling

CNBC reports that stock futures “were little changed Friday ahead of the release of crucial economic data and a potential key ruling from the Supreme Court on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.”

“Traders will get an update on the state of the economy Friday morning, with the release of the gross domestic product report for the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Dow Jones see real GDP gaining 2.5%. The 4.4% advance in the third quarter sharply surpassed estimates,” CNBC reported. “The personal consumption expenditures price index report — the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — is also due.” CNBC noted, “Friday may also bring a highly anticipated Supreme Court decision, as many on Wall Street expect a ruling on the legality of Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.” STH In-Story 5

2. Mexico now top market for U.S. exports

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Mexico has surpassed Canada as the top market for U.S. exports, data show.”

“Commerce Department figures indicate that in 2025 the U.S. shipped $337.9 billion in goods to Mexico, or 15.5% of total American exports. That overtakes Canada, where U.S. exports totaled $336.5 billion or 15.4% of the total,” WSJ reported. “Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council, a top business group, said this marked the first time annually that more U.S. exports arrived in Mexico than Canada. The council added data indicate that Mexico is the leading destination for 25% of U.S. industrial sectors.” WSJ added, “Officials in Ottawa have long boasted about Canada being America’s No. 1 export market, and used that piece of data when lobbying U.S. lawmakers, business leaders and regional chambers of commerce about the need for Washington to maintain favorable trade terms with Canada.”

