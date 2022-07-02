Kosciusko will host the Region 4-4A basketball tournament beginning with four games Tuesday. The semifinals will be Thursday and championship and third-place games Friday. The top four teams advance to the state tournament beginning next Monday for the girls and Tuesday for the boys, with the top two opening the playoffs at home.
Tuesday
4 p.m. – #4 Leake Central vs #5 Northeast Lauderdale girls
5:30 p.m. – #3 West Lauderdale vs #6 Louisville boys
7 p.m. – #3 Kosciusko v. #6 West Lauderdale girls
8:30 p.m. – #4 Kosciusko vs. #5 Northeast Lauderdale boys.
Thursday
4 p.m. – #1 Choctaw Central vs. Leake Central-Northeast Lauderdale winner girls
5:30 p.m. – #1 Leake Central vs. Kosciusko-Northeast Lauderdale winner boys
7 p..m. – #2 Louisville vs. Kosciusko-West Lauderdale winner girls
8:30 p.m. – #2 Choctaw Central vs. West Lauderdale-Louisville winner boys
Friday
4 p.m. – Girls third place game
5:30 p.m. – Boys third place game
7 p.m. Girls championship game
8:30 p.m. – Boys championship game
All times approximate after first game each day.