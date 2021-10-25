Kosciusko will open the 4A playoffs at Caledonia next Friday after ending the regular season with a 26-23 loss to Louisville Thursday.

The Whippets finished 3-2 in 4-4A region play (6-2 overall) behind West Laurderdale and Louisville, the defending state champion. Caledonia took second in 1-4A with a 35-8 victory over Shannon.

Caledonia is 8-1, the only loss to 1-4A champion Itawamba AHS, and is averaging 41.6 points per game.

Region champion West Lauderdale and runnerup Louisville open the playoffs at home, West Lauderdale against Mooreville and Louisville against Shannon.