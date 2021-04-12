McAdams boys and French Camp girls were winners at the 5-1A district track meet last Saturday at Winona High School.

McAdams boys won seven events, including all four relays, to finish with 94 points. French Camp had 54 and Nanih Waiya 48.

French Camp dominated the girls meet, winning 13 of 18 events and rolling up 167 points to 49 for McAdams, 43 for Ethel and 20 for Nanih Waiya.

The top four in each event qualified for the 3-1A meet Saturday at Winona. The South State will be April 24 at Clinton High School.

McAdams coach Moses Bates was pleased with the performance of both of his teams, including the Lady Bulldogs.

“I’m really proud of them getting second,” he said.

The Bulldogs had the top three in the boys 100 and the 200. Jamarquse Spivey led the sweep in the 100 with a winning time of 12.85. He was followed across the finish line by Chaki Haywood and MeKyle Riley. In the 200, it was Triniko Brown (25.87), Riley and Haywood.

Spivey is a seventh grader with excellent speed who will play football in the fall, Bates said.

“He’s one to watch,” Bates said.

Brown won the long jump with a leap of 16-9.

Runners on McAdams’ 400 relay team were Brown, Haywood, Spivey and Tydarrius Williams. For the 800 team it was Nathan Donaldson, Riley, Tyer Campbell and Marcus Ball. Spivey, Williams, Haywood and Brown handled the baton for the 1600 and Jimmy Wilson, Williams, Christopher Harmon and Brown for 3200.

Other qualifiers for McAdams boys are Spivey and Christopher Harmon third and fourth in the 1600, Christopher Harmon and David Harmon third and fourth in the 800, Malique Greer second in the shot put and JaEric Jones and Greer second and third in the discus.

French Camp had only three competitors in the boys meet. Silas Hodge won the shot put (32-6½) and the discus (102-1) and finished second in the 400 and 800. Nolan Burchfield won the 3200 (13:24) and Jesse Jones took second in the 1600, 3200 and long jump.

French Camp girls winners: Lucy Littlejohn in the 3200 (13.24), Maddi Davis 100 hurdles (19.66) and 300 hurdles (44.13), Averie Jane Gundy 1600 (6:12), Taylor Benoit 400 (1:03.94) and 800 (2:36), Jasmine Bonty long jump (13-9), shot put (32-3½) and discus (80-0), Olivia Gundy high jump (4-2) and triple jump (27-11) and the 1600 and 3200 relay teams. French Camp had a one-two-three sweep in the 1600 and 3200.

“It was a complete team victory,” said Coach Joe Watkins. French Camp had nine competitors. Eight were in the maximum four events and the ninth in three.

“They’re the most universally athletic group of girls I have ever had,” the coach said.

For McAdams, Amber Harmon was second in 100. Ameri Gadsen third in the long jump, third in the high jump and fourth in the 800, Samaria Evans third in shot put and discus, Alyssa Newsome third in 200, Danielle Williams fourth in shot put, Shawnessy Martin fourth in discus and Mary Smith was fourth in long jump. The 400 (Gadsen, Harmon, Martin and Yazmine Mabry) and the 800 (Gadsen, Harmon, Martin and Newsome) relay teams finished second.

Ethel had four firsts, Shelby Schulster in the 100 with a clocking of 14.56, Zakiya Dotson in the 200 (27.75) and the 400 and 800 relay teams. Jaterika Merritt, Schuster, Dejah Merritt and Dotson were the runners on both teams.

Jasmine Johnson was second in the shot put and Dotson took third in the 400.