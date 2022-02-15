The Kosciusko Whippets softball organization and school district honored Peggy "Coach Gran" Ables tonight at the softball field. Ables was instrumental in fastpitch softball becoming part of the athletic program and served as the team's first coach.

Although the Ables family were invited to attend the unveiling of a sign in honor of "Coach Gran," who recently passed away, they had no idea the night's honor would go one giant step further by renaming the softball field in her honor.

Ables' husband, Larry, children and grandchildren were brought to tears as current Whippets softball players unveiled the signs during a presentation by Kosciusko Whippets Head Coach Tony Terry.