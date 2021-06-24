Kosciusko seniors Kelly Hood and Antonio Harmon were major award winners in multiple sports for the 2020-21 academic year.

Hood was Most Valuable Player in softball and volleyball and played in the softball North/South All Star Game. Harmon was offensive MVP in football, co-offensive Player of the Year in basketball and District 4-4A Most Valuable Athlete in football.

Hood led the softball team to the 4A state championship. Harmon played in the North/South All Star Football Game.

﻿Other award winners who received engraved plates were:

﻿Football

Whippet Award – Damien Foster

Defensive MVP – Davonta Turner

Hog Award – Deshawn Hill

Scout Team Award – Cory Fuller

Boys Basketball

Co-Offensive Player of the Year – JaQuan Hall

Co-Defensive Players of the Year –

Davion Roby and Eshjon Mays

Most Versatile – Azikiwe Mays

Big Man Award –Ellis Armon

Whippet Award – Ozell Landfair

Girls Basketball

Offensive Player of the Year – Ariel Fleming

Defensive Player of the Year – Jamiya Gray

Co-Whippet Award – Hannah Olive

and Anasha Teague

Rookie of the Year – Haley Olive

Most Improve Player – Mariah Woods

Baseball

Most Valuable Player – Ethan Wood

Pitching MVP – Parker Ryals

Defensive MVP – Ty Ramage

Offensive MVP – Kaylan Powell

Coaches Award – Larson Fancher

and Landon Wallace

Newcomer of the Year – Will Carter

Clutch Award – Connor Wallace

Walker Hill #2Strong Award – Walker Hill

.300 Club

Kaylan Powell (.515)

Nolen Yuille (.435)

Ethan Wood (.345)

Parker Ryals (.340)

Connor Wallace (.304)

Will Carter (.300)

Softball

Most Valuable Offensive Player – Mary Kimble Price

Most Valuable Defensive Player – Emmagail Kelley

Most Improved – Maicee Coleman

Coaches Award – Emma Rush

Run to the Roar Award – Campbell Blaine

Lady Whippet Award – K.C.Schuler

Boys Soccer

Most Valuable Player – Cody Pope

Rookie of the Year – Vincent Miller

Best Offensive Player – Jon Gant

Best Defensive Player – Thomas Sims

Most Improved – Jorge Orduna

Whippet Award – Robert Pickle

Girls Soccer

Most Valuable Player – Mary Patton Henderson

Best Offensive Player – Raven Pernell

Best Defensive Player – Gracie Williams

Most Improved – Austin Jones

Rookie of the Year – Savannah Fulgham

Whippet Award – Alexandra West

Boys Track

Best Field Event – Jerrell Erving

Best Distance Runner – Gustavo Orduna

Most Improved – Keonte Williams

Golden Shoe Award – Vinterrious Hunt

Best Relay Team (4x200) – Duntives Fondren, Cody Pope, Sylvester Selmon and Vinterrious Hunt

Girls Track

Best Field Event – Presley Fulgham

Best Distance Runner – Emma Rhodes

Most Versatile Runner -- Markayla McBride

Whippet Award – Hannah Olive

Golden Shoe Award – Tyneria Cross

Best Relay Team (4x200) – Haley Olive, Raven Pernell, Anasha Teague and Reid Hutchinson

Boys Cross Country

MVP – Jon Gant

Newcomer Award – Cole Wilson

Most Dedicated – Lemuel Whitcomb

Most Improved – Cooper Sparks

Elephant Eater – Gustavo Orduna

Girls Cross Country

MVP – Reid Hutchinson

Newcomer Award – Savannah Fulgham

Most Dedicated – Mace Alford

Most Improved – Lorelai Bell

Elephant Eater – Emma Rhodes

Archery

Best Male Archer – Nathan McCrory

Best Female Archer – Kiyana Kast

Most Improved Archer – Maury Lee

Tennis

Most Valuable Court –

Thomas Sims/Katie Van (mixed doubles)

Most Improved – Anna Grace Kuhn

Rookie of the Year –

Alexis Hernandez and Kadie Van

Venus Williams Grit Award –

Emmalee Myers

Whippet Award – Richard Whigam

Volleyball

Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Nowell

Defensive Player of the Year – Kelly Hood

Most Improved Player—Rayann Sanders

Golf

Co-Medalist – Josh Gibson

Most Improved – Luke Terry

Most Consistent – Jeremy Gibson

Whippet Award – Carter Jones

Powerlifting

Best Female Liter – Nyjah Leavy

Best Mail Lifter – Alfonza Johnson

Cheerleading

All Around Best Cheerleader – Campbell Blaine

Most Improved Cheerleader – Scarlett Rainer

Most Spirited – Hannah Olive

Whippet Award – Anna Grace Kuhn

Spotter Award – Lauren Nowell

The Heart of a Whippet Award –

Kathryn Clare Schuler

2020-2021 All Division and All Region

Baseball

4-4A District Player of the Year – Ethan Wood

4-4A All District First Team

Kaylan Powell

Ethan Wood

Parker Ryals

4-4A All District Second Team

Connor Wallace

Nolen Yuille

Will Carter

Boys Basketball

4-4A Defensive Player of the Year –

Antonio Harmon

4-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year –

JaQuan Hall

4-4A Coach of the Year – Eleazaus Greenleaf

All District 4-4A

Antonio Harmon

JaQuan Hall

Azikwe Mays

Eshjon Mays

Girls Basketball

4-4A Offensive Player of the Year – Ariel Fleming

All District 4-4A

Aaliyah Amey

Ariel Fleming

Football

First Team All District 4-4A

Davonta Turner

Deshawn Hill

Kobe Carter

Davion Roby

Second Team All District 4-4A

Lee Wade

Ellis Armon

Ethan Wood

Damien Foster

Super 22 Division 4-4A

Azikwe Mays

Ethan Dawson

Softball

4-4A All Division

Emmagail Kelley

Mary Kimble Price

Campbell Blaine

Kelly Hood

4-4A All Division Honorable Mention

Emma Rush

MaKynlee Dickerson

K.C. Schuler

Lizzie Kate Jones

Alexandra West

Gracie Williams

Volleyball

All District 4-4A

Kelly Hood

Bracie Jamison

Mary Kimble Price

Lauren Nowell

Boys Cross Country

All State -- Gustavo Orduna

All District 4-4A

Jon Gant

Jorge Orduna

Gustavo Orduna

Cole Wilson

Girls Cross Country

All District 4-4A

Savannah Fulgham

Macie Alford

Reid Hutchinson

Boys Soccer

All District 4-4A

Jon Gant

Thomas Sims

Cody Pope

Will Carter

Girls Soccer

All District 4-4A

Raven Pernell

Gracie Williams

Alexandra West

Mary Patton Henderson

Gracie Singletary