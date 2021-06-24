Kosciusko seniors Kelly Hood and Antonio Harmon were major award winners in multiple sports for the 2020-21 academic year.
Hood was Most Valuable Player in softball and volleyball and played in the softball North/South All Star Game. Harmon was offensive MVP in football, co-offensive Player of the Year in basketball and District 4-4A Most Valuable Athlete in football.
Hood led the softball team to the 4A state championship. Harmon played in the North/South All Star Football Game.
Other award winners who received engraved plates were:
Football
Whippet Award – Damien Foster
Defensive MVP – Davonta Turner
Hog Award – Deshawn Hill
Scout Team Award – Cory Fuller
Boys Basketball
Co-Offensive Player of the Year – JaQuan Hall
Co-Defensive Players of the Year –
Davion Roby and Eshjon Mays
Most Versatile – Azikiwe Mays
Big Man Award –Ellis Armon
Whippet Award – Ozell Landfair
Girls Basketball
Offensive Player of the Year – Ariel Fleming
Defensive Player of the Year – Jamiya Gray
Co-Whippet Award – Hannah Olive
and Anasha Teague
Rookie of the Year – Haley Olive
Most Improve Player – Mariah Woods
Baseball
Most Valuable Player – Ethan Wood
Pitching MVP – Parker Ryals
Defensive MVP – Ty Ramage
Offensive MVP – Kaylan Powell
Coaches Award – Larson Fancher
and Landon Wallace
Newcomer of the Year – Will Carter
Clutch Award – Connor Wallace
Walker Hill #2Strong Award – Walker Hill
.300 Club
Kaylan Powell (.515)
Nolen Yuille (.435)
Ethan Wood (.345)
Parker Ryals (.340)
Connor Wallace (.304)
Will Carter (.300)
Softball
Most Valuable Offensive Player – Mary Kimble Price
Most Valuable Defensive Player – Emmagail Kelley
Most Improved – Maicee Coleman
Coaches Award – Emma Rush
Run to the Roar Award – Campbell Blaine
Lady Whippet Award – K.C.Schuler
Boys Soccer
Most Valuable Player – Cody Pope
Rookie of the Year – Vincent Miller
Best Offensive Player – Jon Gant
Best Defensive Player – Thomas Sims
Most Improved – Jorge Orduna
Whippet Award – Robert Pickle
Girls Soccer
Most Valuable Player – Mary Patton Henderson
Best Offensive Player – Raven Pernell
Best Defensive Player – Gracie Williams
Most Improved – Austin Jones
Rookie of the Year – Savannah Fulgham
Whippet Award – Alexandra West
Boys Track
Best Field Event – Jerrell Erving
Best Distance Runner – Gustavo Orduna
Most Improved – Keonte Williams
Golden Shoe Award – Vinterrious Hunt
Best Relay Team (4x200) – Duntives Fondren, Cody Pope, Sylvester Selmon and Vinterrious Hunt
Girls Track
Best Field Event – Presley Fulgham
Best Distance Runner – Emma Rhodes
Most Versatile Runner -- Markayla McBride
Whippet Award – Hannah Olive
Golden Shoe Award – Tyneria Cross
Best Relay Team (4x200) – Haley Olive, Raven Pernell, Anasha Teague and Reid Hutchinson
Boys Cross Country
MVP – Jon Gant
Newcomer Award – Cole Wilson
Most Dedicated – Lemuel Whitcomb
Most Improved – Cooper Sparks
Elephant Eater – Gustavo Orduna
Girls Cross Country
MVP – Reid Hutchinson
Newcomer Award – Savannah Fulgham
Most Dedicated – Mace Alford
Most Improved – Lorelai Bell
Elephant Eater – Emma Rhodes
Archery
Best Male Archer – Nathan McCrory
Best Female Archer – Kiyana Kast
Most Improved Archer – Maury Lee
Tennis
Most Valuable Court –
Thomas Sims/Katie Van (mixed doubles)
Most Improved – Anna Grace Kuhn
Rookie of the Year –
Alexis Hernandez and Kadie Van
Venus Williams Grit Award –
Emmalee Myers
Whippet Award – Richard Whigam
Volleyball
Offensive Player of the Year – Lauren Nowell
Defensive Player of the Year – Kelly Hood
Most Improved Player—Rayann Sanders
Golf
Co-Medalist – Josh Gibson
Most Improved – Luke Terry
Most Consistent – Jeremy Gibson
Whippet Award – Carter Jones
Powerlifting
Best Female Liter – Nyjah Leavy
Best Mail Lifter – Alfonza Johnson
Cheerleading
All Around Best Cheerleader – Campbell Blaine
Most Improved Cheerleader – Scarlett Rainer
Most Spirited – Hannah Olive
Whippet Award – Anna Grace Kuhn
Spotter Award – Lauren Nowell
The Heart of a Whippet Award –
Kathryn Clare Schuler
2020-2021 All Division and All Region
Baseball
4-4A District Player of the Year – Ethan Wood
4-4A All District First Team
Kaylan Powell
Ethan Wood
Parker Ryals
4-4A All District Second Team
Connor Wallace
Nolen Yuille
Will Carter
Boys Basketball
4-4A Defensive Player of the Year –
Antonio Harmon
4-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year –
JaQuan Hall
4-4A Coach of the Year – Eleazaus Greenleaf
All District 4-4A
Antonio Harmon
JaQuan Hall
Azikwe Mays
Eshjon Mays
Girls Basketball
4-4A Offensive Player of the Year – Ariel Fleming
All District 4-4A
Aaliyah Amey
Ariel Fleming
Football
First Team All District 4-4A
Davonta Turner
Deshawn Hill
Kobe Carter
Davion Roby
Second Team All District 4-4A
Lee Wade
Ellis Armon
Ethan Wood
Damien Foster
Super 22 Division 4-4A
Azikwe Mays
Ethan Dawson
Softball
4-4A All Division
Emmagail Kelley
Mary Kimble Price
Campbell Blaine
Kelly Hood
4-4A All Division Honorable Mention
Emma Rush
MaKynlee Dickerson
K.C. Schuler
Lizzie Kate Jones
Alexandra West
Gracie Williams
Volleyball
All District 4-4A
Kelly Hood
Bracie Jamison
Mary Kimble Price
Lauren Nowell
Boys Cross Country
All State -- Gustavo Orduna
All District 4-4A
Jon Gant
Jorge Orduna
Gustavo Orduna
Cole Wilson
Girls Cross Country
All District 4-4A
Savannah Fulgham
Macie Alford
Reid Hutchinson
Boys Soccer
All District 4-4A
Jon Gant
Thomas Sims
Cody Pope
Will Carter
Girls Soccer
All District 4-4A
Raven Pernell
Gracie Williams
Alexandra West
Mary Patton Henderson
Gracie Singletary