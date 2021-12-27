The Kosciusko boys’ basketball team is unable to participate at the McAdams Holiday Tournament this week because the team is quarantined.

“It's a major setback going into district play,” said Coach Eleazarus Greenleaf.

The Whippets are scheduled to begin Region 4-4A play January 4 with a home game against Choctaw Central. Greenleaf said the team should be able to play that game but will have limited practice time together after some key players come off quarantine Friday.

The Whippets were scheduled to play Ethel Monday and McAdams Tuesday at the tournament. The Kosciusko girls’ team was not affected.