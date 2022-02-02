Kosciusko home basketball games with McAdams Saturday will be Senior Night, honoring seven members of the boys’ team and six on the girls team.

Whippets seniors are Antrevious Carpenter, Jerrell Erving, Khameron Harvey, Vinterrius Hunt, Davion Roby, Jerremy Whitcomb and Keonte Williams.

“They're all you can ask for, hard-working kids who want to learn and play the game the right way,” said Coach Eleazarus Greenleaf. “A great group.”

Senior girls are Aaliyah Amey, Ariel Fleming, Bracie Jamison, Hannah Olive, Jakayla Seawood, and Mariah Woods.

“They were freshmen when I first came to Kosciusko,” said Coach Cory Guyton. “It's kind of special being with this group I started out with.”