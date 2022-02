Anna Beth Hedgepeth, a 16-year-old junior at Kosciusko High School, was recently awarded for her 2021 achievements in sport karate in Schaumburg, IL, at the North American Sport Karate Association banquet.

She won five world titles in her age group — 16-17 youth girls — including youth weapons extreme, youth weapons creative, youth forms extreme, youth forms creative, and youth forms musical.

She is a member of the sport karate team Competitive Edge.