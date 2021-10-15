Beginning in 2014, classmates from the Kosciusko Class of 1957 have met in Ocean Springs for a few days each year, except for 2020, to relax and renew friendships. Attendance varies, but they usually have 20 to 30 there, including spouses. It became an annual event because it was so much fun just talking, sharing memories, laughing, and sometimes crying. They used to plan events but now are content with sharing treasured memories of life in Kosciusko at a time they refer to “the best of times” and the best place for growing up. Classmates attending this year were Patsy Stonestreet Day, Jeanette Thrasher Furr, Sara McBride Lacy, Billy Landrum, Billy May, Jesse Massey, Margie McCarty, Riley Monroe, Fred Overstreet, Mary Lynn Dunn Rigney, Gene Schroeder, and Billye Jane Flint Shirley. Also pictured are six spouses.