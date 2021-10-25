Dr. Tim Alford of the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) recently presented the Kosciusko School District with a check for $206,000 for the purchase and installation of new chairs for the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

According to Sandy McBride, business manager for the district, the 703 chairs have been ordered.

“We expect them in around February,” Alford said. “The chairs will have the same classical appearance as the old ones, with comfortable seating and iron bases. Our goal is to finish the lobby construction before installing the chairs.”

The current auditorium is what is called “live space,” meaning that the sound reverberates a small amount. The new chairs should help control the reverberations.

“The soft veneered bentwood chairs will absorb the sound and prevent the reverb. In addition, we will be installing acoustic panels that will help with that problem,” Alford told The Star-Herald.

In total, KFEE has raised a little over $2 million of the estimated $4 million required to complete the project. In addition to the expansion of the lobby, the lighting and sound will be refurbished.

“The lights and sound are outdated and not very good right now. We will be using a lighting company out of Nashville for that. In addition, the aisle spaces will be wider and well lit,” Alford said.

With half of the needed funds raised, Alford is feeling good about the progress of the project. He does want the public to know that fundraising is still going on, however.

“We are very grateful for the support that the community has given. Fundraising is ongoing, and we encourage those who are willing and able to donate to this worthy cause,” Alford said.

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey said these chairs will provide amazing, modern seating in the performing arts center, and he appreciates what KFEE has done toward refurbishing the auditorium to turn it into a performing arts center.

“The fundraising that the KFEE has done has been tremendous,” said Ellzey. “This is just one of the many things they have already done and continue to do.”

Ellzey said the foundation has already upgraded curtains and added a new piano. He believes the improvements will serve as an asset to the school district and community.

“It’s another thing that’s great for our community,” said Ellzey, “because this can be an opportunity for not only our schools, but also our community to be able to use that and have a facility for the arts.”